About this site All parts of this site are open, but to access the Resource Library, you must create a user account. Doing so is completely free but allows me keep you up to date with new resources that I add or updates that I make to the site. It also allows me to keep track of what resources are being downloaded and who might be interested in them (which will in turn help me to produce more!). A user account may also give you access to newer features as they are added.